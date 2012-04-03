Providence Hall Singers Earn Award for Excellence at Choral Festival

The ensemble will perform a free community concert on May 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church

Providence Hall choral students began their spring holiday on a high note — receiving an award for excellence at the Vocal Arts Ensemble Spring Choral Festival in San Luis Obispo on March 23, the last day before Providence Hall’s spring break.

Providence Hall is one of 16 choirs to be so honored among the 65 choirs participating, according to Cricket Handler, coordinator of the annual community choir event.

Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, Providence Hall director of performing arts, enthusiastically thanks her students “for singing beautifully, and representing Providence Hall with such integrity and excellence in music making.” She said she is “very excited” about the news of the award.

“I am so proud of our students as they strive for excellence and pursue beauty in the arts,” she said.

Providence Hall’s choir is now rehearsing for a spring choral and pops concert, to be presented at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12. The concert is free and open to the public.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.