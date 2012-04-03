Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:18 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Singers Earn Award for Excellence at Choral Festival

The ensemble will perform a free community concert on May 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | April 3, 2012 | 7:52 p.m.

Providence Hall choral students began their spring holiday on a high note — receiving an award for excellence at the Vocal Arts Ensemble Spring Choral Festival in San Luis Obispo on March 23, the last day before Providence Hall’s spring break.

Providence Hall is one of 16 choirs to be so honored among the 65 choirs participating, according to Cricket Handler, coordinator of the annual community choir event.

Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, Providence Hall director of performing arts, enthusiastically thanks her students “for singing beautifully, and representing Providence Hall with such integrity and excellence in music making.” She said she is “very excited” about the news of the award.

“I am so proud of our students as they strive for excellence and pursue beauty in the arts,” she said.

Providence Hall’s choir is now rehearsing for a spring choral and pops concert, to be presented at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12. The concert is free and open to the public.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 