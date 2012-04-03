Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Journalist Robert Scheer to Headline County Democratic Party Dinner

Writer and Truthdig founder will deliver the keynote address at the April 21 fundraiser

By Daraka Larimore-Hall for the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party | April 3, 2012 | 5:54 p.m.

This year’s keynote address for the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party’s fourth annual Franklin Roosevelt-Fannie Lou Hammer dinner will be given by Robert Scheer, the “left” of KCRW’s “Left, Right & Center” and the founder of Truthdig.

Robert Scheer
Robert Scheer

The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

Individual tickets are $75 before April 7 and $85 after that. Click here to order online.

A journalist with more than 30 years of experience, Scheer has built his reputation on the strength of his social and political writing. His columns have appeared in newspapers across the country, including Noozhawk, and his in-depth interviews have made headlines.

Scheer is a clinical professor of communications at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

His latest book, The Great American Stickup: How Reagan Republicans and Clinton Democrats Enriched Wall Street While Mugging Main Street (Nation Books), was released Sept. 7, 2010.

The Roosevelt-Hamer Dinner is the county Democratic Party’s major annual fundraising event and is the main source of support for Democratic grassroots political activity in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call 805.965.8030 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

At the event, Democrats will be honoring a number of local activists and leaders, including Darcel Elliot, Jill Dexter, Supervisor Janet Wolf and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“Given the recent string of attacks on women’s rights and dignity coming from our opponents on the right, it says a lot that our honorees this year are three strong women and a crucial voice for reproductive health,” party chair Daraka Larimore-Hall said.

— Daraka Larimore-Hall chairs the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.

 
