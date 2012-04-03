Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sants Barbara County Ranks Above Average in National Health Survey

But 2012 results show a small decline from previous year

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 3, 2012 | 3:37 p.m.

Santa Barbara County ranked in the upper third of California counties in a national health assessment, but declined somewhat from the previous year, according to information released today by the county Public Health Department.

All but two of California’s counties were ranked in the survey, conducted by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Santa Barbara County ranked 19th in health outcomes and 15th in health factors. The county’s 2011 rankings were 18th and 13th, respectively.

“The rankings are intended to be a starting point for our community assess and address health issues,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, director of public health. “We want to look at where Santa Barbara County excels and strengthen those areas. We also want to identify areas needing improvement where we can work with community partners to make policy changes and improve health outcomes across the county.”

In the area of health outcomes, Santa Barbara County ranked 15th out of 56 for mortality and 31st for morbidity (days of poor physical or mental health and low birth weight).

For health factors, Santa Barbara was eighth out of 56 for health behaviors, which include smoking, drinking, obesity, physical inactivity, vehicle crashes, STDs and teen birth rates.

The county ranked 12th out of 56 for clinical care, 19th out of 56 for social and economic factors, and 23 out of 56 for physical environment.

Click here for the results.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 