Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Business, Community Leaders Get Good Vibe from Newly Opened Synergy Center

Santa Barbara incubator on Calle Cesar Chavez celebrates its grand opening as a launching pad for businesses to get off the ground

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 4, 2012 | 1:51 a.m.

Michael Holliday had been using the abandoned lemon-packaging warehouse for 23 years, but it wasn’t until recently that the building’s orientation and location inspired the Santa Barbara architect to build it into to something more.

“I’ve been in this building for 23 years; it has been an amazing experience. I love being in the Funk Zone, and for the last four months I had my own office here in this building,” said the JM Holliday Associates principal architect and Synergy Business and Technology Center founder. “It has been fun to design and build your own project.”

After sandblasting the paint from the wood and cleaning the 6,500-square-foot building at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, which had been there since 1928, Holliday transformed it into a business incubator.

Business leaders and government officials celebrated Synergy’s grand opening Tuesday night.

Finding affordable space has been one of the biggest impediments to local business growth, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said.

“I think we have a very creative community, especially if you look at UCSB and SBCC, the challenge has been students who are ready to graduate with an idea but they have nowhere to land,” she said. “So this is a great place for them to get started in Santa Barbara and connect with other businesses.”

Business incubators contain small segmented workspaces that provide basic amenities and resources. Synergy will be a combination of an incubator, co-workspace and an accelerator. Businesses can choose whether they want to work in a collaborative space or if they want financial assistance in return for company equity.

“We’re starting off as a co-work facility, basically a bunch of creative people working together to launch their businesses to the next level,” Holliday said. “We’re trying to get complimentary fields together so they can stimulate thought processes. I have a guy sitting in front of me who is an MIT graduate, and we’ve already cooked up with two businesses because he said he can write the code for that.”

The next step will be forming a board of supervisors and teaming up with the SBCC Scheinfeld Center of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, which can help businesses grow through guidance and financial assistance, he added.

“Then we’re looking at incubating companies that already have a degree of success, and our board will come alongside and help them figure out what they need,” Holliday said. “The accelerator part of it will involve putting in funding in exchange for equity in the company. Some of our board are venture capitalists who are looking to invest in local homegrown talent.”

The facility can fit about 30 people and more than half of the space has been leased, Holliday said.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said incubators are a perfect fit for entrepreneurs with minimal capital because they provide furniture, Internet and conference rooms.

“It’s a perfect, low-cost way of having a supportive environment that often times you need as a small business starting out,” he said. “You don’t need overhead costs, and this allows you to have the basic infrastructure to get your business off the ground with as minimal cost as possible.”

Schneider said Synergy could be a draw for businesses that could add to Santa Barbara’s cultural and economic vitality.

“I would be curious to hear from the business community how the city can get rid of some of the barriers and help remove some of the red tape to help businesses grow and prosper,” she said.

Small incentives would demonstrate that the city is on their side, according to Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce President Steve Cushman. He said waiving a year of business license fees for a new incubated business or helping with signage fees would go a long way.

“I think there is demand for this level of designed space at this price point because there are 6,300 businesses in Santa Barbara that have no employees and are run by one person,” Cushman said. “If the city helped out, it would be a symbolic gesture.”

If the incubator succeeds, Holliday said he would be open to starting another. But Synergy’s next milestone is the upcoming SB StartUP Weekend set for June 1-3. More than 100 entrepreneurs will come to Synergy to pitch their ideas, develop their business plans and possibly move on to a national competition.

“It’s totally consistent with the vision of this facility,” Holliday said. “We can become a part of not only a statewide but national entrepreneurial program.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 