Washington Students Bag First Place in Disney Planet Challenge
School's Paper Nor Plastic project also earns waste reduction award from Looking Good Santa Barbara
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 3, 2012 | 3:07 p.m.
Washington Elementary School’s Paper Nor Plastic project won first place in California for the Disney Planet Challenge.
Washington competed against 350 schools across the nation.
“This was a great success for us, and we are very proud,” sixth-grade teacher Jackie Bluestein said. “Also, we have been awarded the Spirit of Service Award for Waste Reduction from Looking Good Santa Barbara. We will receive our award from the mayor at a luncheon on May 10.”
Congratulations to the school’s Paper Nor Plastic group, comprised of Bluestein’s sixth-grade class and Michael Riley’s fifth- and sixth-grade combo.
— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
