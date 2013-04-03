Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Applications Being Accepted for Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | April 3, 2013 | 2:15 p.m.

Applications are now being accepted for the South Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy.

The seven-week, eight-class course will begin April 24 and is a great way for the public to get an exclusive, inside look at what the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department does on a daily basis to protect its citizens.

The Citizens Academy is free and has only 20 spots available. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to participate and live in the South County area.

The course will include a tour of the jail, Santa Barbara Courthouse and the Emergency Communications Center. The topics discussed will include the rich history of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, deputy sheriff training, firearms at the indoor range, forensics, criminal investigations, traffic investigations, air support, SET (SWAT), deputy driving training at the Alan Hancock Academy, narcotics, K-9, bomb squad, dive team, patrol and more.

The classes will run every Wednesday evening through June 5 and will be held at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County. The last class will be a graduation barbecue on Saturday, June 8.

If you’re interested in becoming a part of the South Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, call Senior Deputy Greg Sorenson at 805.968.3878 at the Goleta sheriff’s substation or Detective Matt Banks at the Carpinteria substation at 805.684.5405 x437.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

