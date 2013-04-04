Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Comes Up Big Against Cate

Under windy but sunny conditions on Wednesday, the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers (6-2) played an efficient and focused boys’ tennis home match against Cate (4-5).

The Chargers lost one set in singles and one set in doubles in the 16-2 win.

Joshua Wang led the singles in losing only one game in his sweep. Mason Casady and Patrick Corpuz led the doubles, losing only seven games in their sweep. Cate’s No. 1 doubles team played smart and determined, which pushed the Chargers to change their strategy against them.

I am proud of the players’ ability to change and adapt their playing style, as needed.

Again, sportsmanship prevailed, and we all shared handshakes and cookies at the end.

Next up for the Chargers is an away league match at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 3-0; Joshua Wang 3-0; Quinn Hensley 2-1

» Cate Singles — Abhay Singh 1-2; Michael Revord 0-2; Jack Hoover 0-3; John Owen Lowe 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 3-0; Andrew Tufenkian/Alex Yang 2-0; Andrew Tufenkian/Sanad Shabbar 0-1

» Cate Doubles — Alex Erling/Parker Gribb 1-2; Thys Northrup/Jason Xiao 0-3; Brendan Lokre/Michael Nettesheim 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.