Editor with Santa Barbara Roots Joins The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brower, daughter of Brock and Ann Brower of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara and most recently interim editor-in-chief of Seventeen magazine, has been named special projects editor for The Hollywood Reporter and has moved from New York to Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter’s extensive coverage for the recent Oscars ceremony and after parties provided Brower with an exciting entry into the Hollywood scene.

Past experience as executive editor of Redbook magazine, deputy editor of Glamour magazine and senior editor at Cosmopolitan make her a strong addition as THR vies for Variety’s readership, following this century-old trade paper’s announcement that it’s dropping its daily print edition.

“My father wrote a Hollywood novel that’s achieved cult popularity over the years ... the Late Great Creature was way ahead of its time in nailing our celebrity-obsessed culture,” Brower said. “I’ve always been interested in the business of entertainment, so it’s exciting to be part of a magazine that’s covering that business in such a big, creative and ambitious way.”

Her father, Brock Brower, started out in magazines in the ‘50s writing for Esquire and Life, and moving on to other magazines including Harper’s, Smithsonian, New York Times, New York and, to quote him, “inevitably, Reader’s Digest.”

Switching to television in the late 1970s, he worked with Hugh Downs at ABC, helping start 20/20 and coming up with the well-remembered, “We’re in touch. So you be in touch.”

Most recently, he co-authored Fires of Faith: The Inspiring Story Behind the King James Bible.

Brower’s mother, Ann, penned a memoir in 2008 titled Another Me, which chronicles her halcyon days as a model for Vogue and Chanel, in the Parisian high fashion world.

The couple said they look forward to having their youngest daughter on the West Coast.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .