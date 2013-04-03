Falsework Placement Complete on Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway Project

Falsework placement on the Highway 101/Union Valley Parkway interchange project was completed Wednesday morning, Caltrans officials have announced.

No full overnight highway closures are scheduled for the rest of the week.

Full overnight closures of the highway were necessary so that framework could be installed for construction of the new overcrossing on Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway.

The $10.3 million project is partially funded ($4.8 million) by Proposition 1B, a $19.9 billion transportation bond approved by voters in 2006 and ($4.8 million) from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A, a local sales tax measure for transportation projects.

The contractor for this project is Granite Construction. Completion is expected in late 2013.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.