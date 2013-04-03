Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:30 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC’s Campaign for Student Success Receives $408,000 in Matching Grants

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | April 3, 2013 | 11:01 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College recently received $408,000 in matching grants from American Riviera Bank; Diane and Mike Giles; Scott Pollard, Foundation for SBCC board member, Maryan and Richard Schall; Lila and Joe Scher; Bui and Herb Simon; the Winslow Maxwell Charitable Trust; and an anonymous donor to the foundation’s 2013 Campaign for Student Success.

The Campaign for Student Success is a volunteer-driven, six-week fundraising effort to raise $1 million for SBCC student support and critical college programs.

This year’s Campaign for Student Success, which kicked off March 15, runs through April 30 and is in full swing. To date, the campaign has raised $389,284. With the matching funds, every donation up to $408,000 through April 30 will be matched 50 cents on each dollar, meaning that every $1 pledged results in $1.50 to support SBCC students.

This campaign is the most important initiative that the foundation embarks upon. Money raised from the Campaign for Student Success will support students in a multitude of ways — scholarships, book grants, tutoring, child-care stipends for single parents, library and learning resources, Continuing Education classes and so much more.

There is still time for the community to show Santa Barbara City College its love during the Campaign for Student Success: Participate at a volunteer call night, raise funds through the Friends Asking Friends online donation tool, or make a donation to the Foundation for SBCC on the foundation website.

Call Night Schedule

» Wednesday, April 3 (5 to 8 p.m.), Alumni Call Night
» Wednesday, April 10 (5 to 8 p.m.), Student Call Night
» Wednesday, April 17 (5 to 8 p.m.), Athletics Call Night
» Wednesday, April 24 (5 to 8 p.m.), SBCC Faculty/Staff Call Night

To volunteer for a call night, email Mike Flores at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). All call night sessions take place at the Luria Conference and Press Center at Santa Barbara City College.

Friends Asking Friends

People can also get involved through signing up for Friends Asking Friends to spread the word about the Campaign for Student Success.

Friends Asking Friends is an email and social media component through an innovative service where people can cheer on and encourage each other through the use of Facebook, Twitter and other social networks, and also raise money with their own participant page and email outreach.

Click here for more information or to make a donation to the Campaign for Student Success.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 