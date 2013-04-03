Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:29 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theatre Finds ‘Magic’ in Shadows of Grief

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 3, 2013 | 11:52 p.m.

The Ensemble Theatre Company continues its 2012-13 season with a production of the one-actor drama The Year of Magical Thinking, based on the book by Joan Didion, directed by Jenny Sullivan, and starring stage and screen actor Linda Purl (her Ensemble debut).

Life changes fast.
Life changes in the instant.
You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.
The question of self-pity.

So begins Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking, about the year following the sudden death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne, during which time her daughter, Quintana, was in the throes of a profound medical crisis.

The fourth line tells us that these are a writer’s notes; in fact, Didion goes on to tell us, “These are the first words I wrote after it happened.” One might expect it to be a harrowing read — like, for instance, her recent novel, The Last thing He Wanted, which casts an immobilizing spell, then brutally shatters it, and all in the same, cryptic, somewhat distracted tone of voice — but The Year of Magical Thinking is a different experience altogether. It is an orderly exposition of disorder. To the astonishment of just about everybody, the book sold more than a million copies in its first year. More predictably, it won both the National Book Award for Nonfiction and the Pulitzer Prize for Autobiography.

During the year following the publication of the book, Didion adapted it for the stage — she and her husband had collaborated on five screenplays, including one for her novel, Play It As It Lays, and one for his novel, True Confessions, and she knows her way around dialog. Her adaptation opened on Broadway on March 27, 2007, directed by David Hare (!) and starring Vanessa Redgrave. (The first Australian production was directed by Cate Blanchett, who, though too young, would have been extraordinary in the part as well — the role was played by Robyn Nevin.) That the play, too, was a success was a surprise only to those who had never heard of the book.

The Year of Magical Thinking runs April-21, at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, in the Alhecama Theatre at 914 Santa Barbara St. (The Ensemble has purchased the Victoria Street Theater and is currently renovating it for a fall 2013 opening.)

Tickets to the show range $32 to $65, with discounts to seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Also, students and young adults age 26 or younger get in for $20. Single tickets and group tickets are available through the Ensemble Theatre box office at 805.965.5400 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are his own.

