Jim Abrams to Share Insights at Lodging & Restaurant Association Luncheon

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association will host a luncheon presentation at El Encanto on Wednesday, April 17.

The featured speaker will be Jim Abrams, who is the past president, CEO and legal advisor of the California Hotel & Lodging Association.

This event is one of the first opportunities to visit the iconic luxury hotel, which reopened March 18 after a total refurbishment of its facilities and 92 bungalow rooms.

Abrams will speak about the Affordable Health Care Act, ADA developments, tip pooling, meal periods, Proposition 65, guest privacy issues among other Issues that impact local hotels and restaurants.

Abrams is the author of the book Laws Pertaining to the California Innkeeper (2002), which is published by the California Hotel & Lodging Association. He teaches hospitality law and human resource issues in the Hospitality Industry Management Program at the University of San Francisco.

The cost of the luncheon presentation is $49 in advance and $59 at the door. Valet parking is included. Attendees are encouraged to carpool.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the presentation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For advance registration, please email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and reference April 17 event.

— Nadine Turner represents the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association.