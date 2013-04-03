Make a Date for Lunch at Wine Cask and Support Granada Theatre

Spring has sprung in Santa Barbara, and with the sun shining and blue skies beckoning, it’s the perfect time to make a date for lunch!

This April, Wine Cask is supporting The Granada Theatre through its Charity Lunch Promotion and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when diners mention this local nonprofit organization, dedicated to the cultivation and development of the performing arts in Santa Barbara.

The vision and passion of The Granada Theatre is to enhance the quality of life in the Santa Barbara region by hosting the very best in the performing arts for the widest possible audience.

Wine Cask is proud to contribute to the theater’s continued success. All guests need to do is mention The Granada Theatre, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of their bill goes to the theater’s remarkable efforts.

So stop in and experience Chef Brandon Hughes’ artful presentation of American Riviera Cuisine Tuesday through Saturday while dually supporting a treasured fine arts establishment.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.