Marsha Kotlyar of Montecito Receives Top Real Estate Award

Montecito-based real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar has been awarded Prudential California Realty Chairman’s Circle Gold.

Only the top 2 percent of Prudential’s 47,000 real estate agents nationwide are conferred this status.

Kotlyar was also named to this elite club of real estate agents for her outstanding sales record in 2012.

As a full-time real estate professional in the Santa Barbara area for nearly 10 years, Kotlyar has participated in more than 225 real estate transactions, resulting in more than $665 million in sold volume. She has consistently ranked in the Top 100 Prudential Agents for the Greater Los Angeles County.

Combining passion, experience and extensive knowledge of the Santa Barbara real estate market, Kotlyar is committed to providing solutions to maximize value and satisfaction for her clients while maintaining an impeccable standard of sincerity and integrity.

Specializing in Santa Barbara and Montecito properties, Kotlyar is a graduate from California Polytechnic University-San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in city and regional planning and a minor in real estate development, in addition to a prolific design background. Her success has been built upon an ardent love for her work, and her committed, consistent relationships with her clients.

Kotlyar is a California licensed real estate agent. A luxury properties specialist, she is a top producer in the Southern California market. Her office is located at 1170 Coast Village Road in Montecito. She can be reached at 805.565.4014 or click here.

— Jennifer Goodard is a publicist representing real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar.