Motorcyclist Hurt in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria

A 59-year-old Paso Robles man suffered major injuries Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 11:09 a.m., the man, whose identity was not released Wednesday afternoon, was exiting the Mobil gas station on Betteravia Road, preparing to make a left turn into the westbound lane while riding his Harley motorcycle.

A 23-year-old Santa Maria woman driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling eastbound on the road at 15 to 20 miles per hour when the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of her vehicle, according to the CHP.

The woman attempted to dodge the motorcyclist but was unable to avoid the collision, the CHP collision report states.

The motorcyclist was treated for major injuries at the scene by American Medical Response and fire personnel before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar helicopter.

The woman and the two passengers in her car were uninjured, according to the report, and traffic was delayed for about 10 minutes as the helicopter landed to transport the patient.

