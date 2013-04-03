Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:47 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Homeless Man Cited for Panhandling with Machete

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 3, 2013 | 3:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara police say they’ve cited a homeless man for brandishing a machete while asking people for money on lower State Street.

Trevor Ian Ruggles, 23, was cited Monday for aggressive panhandling and other related charges after he was observed displaying a machete while rudely asking passersby for money on the 500 block of State Street, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to a call that a person was displaying a machete in the area. They contacted Ruggles on the west side of the sidewalk, who had a 22-inch sheathed machete attached to his backpack.

“At the time of the call, an SBPD community services liaison, a civilian employee, observed Ruggles tossing his machete into the air while stating to passersby, ‘Give me your (expletive) money,’” Harwood said.

Several pedestrians appeared startled by Ruggles, and though they did not appear overtly threatened with the machete, none of them remained at the scene to be contacted by officers, he said.

Ruggles, a transient originally from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., sheathed his machete when he saw the first police car arrive on scene.

The community services liaison conducted a citizen’s arrest of Ruggles for the Santa Barbara Municipal Code violations of aggressive panhandling and carrying a knife in plain view with a blade in excess of 3 inches. 

These offenses are normally infractions, Harwood said, but at the discretion of the Santa Barbara City Attorney’s Office may be filed as misdemeanors.

Ruggles was issued a citation, and his machete was seized as evidence. 

He was also found to have an outstanding, non-extraditable $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for a Santa Monica Municipal Code violation. He was issued a notice to appear in court in Los Angeles County for that warrant.

