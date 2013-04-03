Santa Barbara Police Swear In 7 New Officers

Seven new officers were sworn in Wednesday by Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.
The officers attended the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Academy, completing a rigorous six-month curriculum, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.
The new officers are Ryan Aijian of Santa Barbara, John Barriga of El Segundo, Cynthia Carter of Corona, Michael Chung of Fullerton, Dominic Flores of San Carlos, Kaitlyn Heinz of Santa Paula and Kendall Russell of Simi Valley.
A graduation ceremony for the seven will be held Thursday, Harwood said.
