Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP to Promote Energy Efficiency with Drawings, Giveaways at Earth Day Festival

By Kelly Kapaun for SCEEP | updated logo | April 3, 2013 | 1:48 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is participating in the Community Environmental Council’s 2013 Earth Day Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will hold an hourly drawing for a free, award-winning Phillips Light Emitting Diode (LED) light bulb from Southern California Edison and free energy-savings kits from Southern California Gas Co. at booth No. 508 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, volunteers will demonstrate how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand crank device. Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to apply for rebates for energy-saving appliances through Southern California Gas Co. and learn about home upgrade rebates through Energy Upgrade California.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, local elected officials will be at the booth to talk with visitors and answer questions.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses. SCEEP will also be promoting a special refrigerator pickup taking place May 18-19. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $35 incentive. Terms and conditions apply.

Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist represnting SCEEP.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 