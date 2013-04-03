Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Search Warrants Served at Homes of Alleged Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members

Suspects were arrested last month after semi-automatic handguns were discovered during a traffic stop in Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 3, 2013 | 7:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies served search warrants Wednesday at the homes of five alleged motorcycle gang members who were arrested last month during a traffic stop in which semi-automatic handguns were discovered in their saddlebags.

The five suspects are alleged to be part of the San Luis Obispo County chapter of the outlaw Vagos Motorcycle Gang, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said all were arrested on March 15 in Santa Barbara for possession of a concealed firearm and criminal street gang enhancement charges.

Kirk Koester, 46, the motorcycle club’s San Luis Obispo chapter president, and his wife, Shannon Koester, 41, both of Cayucos; Daniel Chapman, 46, of Paso Robles; John Gallagher, 41, of San Luis Obispo; and Byron Posey, 38, of Paso Robles were all arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, Hoover said.

She said warrants were served Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Department’s Gang Enforcement Unit with help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and the Paso Robles Police Department.

The search warrants were served at 6:30 a.m. at the suspects’ homes in Paso Robles, Cayucos and the Heritage Ranch area of Lake Nacimiento, according to Hoover.

“During the service of the search warrants, a shotgun and several pieces of suspected gang related evidence were found,” she said.

No additional arrests were made, and no new charges are pending as a result of the warrant services.

