Wine Cask Hosting Winemaker Dinner with Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Wine Cask is pleased to announce its third annual Jaffurs Wine Cellars dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wine Cask Executive Chef Brandon Hughes has carefully crafted an enticing five-course menu that’s sure to tickle the taste buds, while complementing the bold flavors of Craig Jaffurs’ wine lineup.

The evening will begin with passed hors d’oeuvres and Jaffurs 2011 Viognier. Once seated, the menu will continue with a crisp spring salad with roasted beets and baby carrots paired with Jaffurs 2011 Rousanne. Next, guests will indulge in a savory chestnut roasted game bird and Jaffurs 2009 Grenache, followed by lamps chops with golden raisins, heirloom beans, dandelion greens and sauce pecorini, paired with Jaffurs 2011 Syrah “Ampelos Vineyard.”

The dinner will finish with a Waygu New York steak with a beef bacon hash and broccolini in a Jaffurs Petit Syrah reduction, paired with Jaffurs 2011 Petit Syrah “Thompson Vineyard.” Be sure to save room for dessert, as you won’t want to miss the decadent Chimay Reserve cheesecake perfectly paired with a barrel sample of Jaffurs 2012 Late Harvest Viognier.

With only 50 spaces available, tickets will sell quickly. The full dinner with wine is $95 per person, not including tax and gratuity. For more information and to make reservations, please call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463. Cheers!

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.