Martha Ensign Johnson to Exhibit Wildfire-Inspired Artwork

Her creations, made with materials from the Tea and Jesusita fires, will be on display April 13-May 5 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club

Martha Ensign Johnson, who has taught printmaking at Westmont College since 2008, will display her wildfire-inspired artwork April 13 to May 5 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

Johnson will be at a free, public reception of “3,” which includes works by artists Amber O’Neill and Michele Zuzalek, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 13.

Johnson created her artwork after collecting seed pods, vegetation and wood that were blackened and scarred in the Tea and Jesusita Fire. The exhibition includes etchings on metal of the vegetation and relief printmaking from layers of the wood.

“I’ve been incredibly inspired by the regeneration of nature in the surrounding area since the fires,” she says.

Johnson, who was professor of printmaking at Northwestern College for seven years before coming to Westmont, has studied and worked at the Santa Reparata Graphic Art Center in Florence, Italy.

She is a graduate of Florida Presbyterian College, which is now Eckerd College.

In 2008, the Tea Fire destroyed 210 homes in local community as well as eight Westmont buildings and 15 faculty homes, displacing 62 students, 18 faculty and nine staff members. A year later, the Jesusita Fire devoured 80 Santa Barbara homes and forced the evacuation of the Westmont campus and relocation of commencement ceremonies. The Santa Barbara Tennis Club, located between both blazes, skirted destruction.

The Santa Barbara Tennis Club’s gallery is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 805.682.4722.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.