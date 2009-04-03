Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:24 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Coastal Hills Alive With Flowers’ Colors

Seen from the ocean or enjoyed while standing knee-deep in their spectacular beauty, spring wildflowers never fail to thrill even longtime residents

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk columnist | April 3, 2009 | 3:16 p.m.

I never tire of the stunning views of Santa Barbara and neighboring communities from offshore. It is a joy to soak in the sights, smile and then whistle my favorite tune (the music to the Old Spice commercial). At this time of year the views are the best, thanks to wildflowers.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Along the coastal slopes and fields, sprawling spreading swaths of yellow mustard seed blossoms turn whole hillsides bright yellow. From the offshore perspective, the sunny yellow hillsides look like a fanciful frame for our picturesque city, which sits like a proud jewel on a beautiful coast.

In our near-coast valleys, we get large gorgeous flowers of various sizes, growing in large patches. Springtime winds dry them out quickly, though, so it is necessary to go see them soon.

Further inland, in arid regions such as the badlands and the desert, flowers are diminutive but just as beautiful. I can recall standing in one place in the badlands north of Cuyama for a long moment, before realizing I was in the middle of a patch of miniature flowering plants. Each blossom was considerably smaller in diameter than a dime, and just as flat. The arid regions can’t support the larger, more robust species we have along the coast. The arid region wildflowers are just as pretty, but in a miniature and considerably more water-efficient form.

On a whim, I have packed the family in the car and headed over the San Marcos Pass, or up toward Lompoc, to spot some fresh new flowers. On other days, we have traveled out to the Cuyama Badlands or the Mojave Desert to find even more precious species of flowers. Plan a wildflower trip to see what nice things rain does to our land, and to admire the myriad species and qualities of the wildflowers of Southern California. You’ll be glad you did. Your knowledge might be enhanced by first stopping by the library to check out a book on local wildflowers.

It isn’t necessary to make a long drive to go see wildflowers, however, because they can be found in our own backyard, where they often get cussed as weeds. We find them in our neighborhood creek beds, meadows, open fields, parks, nearby hills and mountains.

I can appreciate a pretty wildflower without studying it, naming it, or even caring if it is indigenous or exotic. Others study to the point that they can rattle off the names of every wildflower in a bulging hand-picked bouquet. Choose your own level of interest.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 