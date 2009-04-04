Heal the Ocean Holding Screening of ‘The Women and the Waves’

Heal the Ocean will hold a benefit screening of The Women and the Waves as part of the nonprofit organization’s fundraising evening Thursday at The Marjorie Luke Theatre.

In addition to the film, which had its premiere at the 2009 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the night will feature live music by Denny Aaberg (Saltwater Cowboys) and Rory Anton (Dr. Surf) with Kathy Fry, whose music was included on the movie’s soundtrack. A surfboard raffle includes a 9-foot-8 Bing Ashley Lloyd model, made especially for the Heal the Ocean event, and a Point Concept board shaped by Ryan Lovelace.

The screening is at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Luke, 721 E. Cota St., on the campus of Santa Barbara Junior High. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 805.965.7570.

Hillary Hauser is executive director of Heal the Ocean.