Noozhawk Maps Homeless Disturbances Across Santa Barbara

2,137 police calls were made in the last year. Check out our map to see where they were

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 4, 2010 | 1:44 p.m.


View Homeless Disturbances Over the Last 12 Months in a larger map (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk map)

Last week, Noozhawk published a story reviewing Santa Barbara’s new approach toward homelessness that the city began implementing a year ago.

The City Council evaluated its 12-point homeless plan last Tuesday, and a Noozhawk investigation found that Santa Barbara has made progress in areas such as housing, which is in the development process.

Noozhawk’s review found other points lacking, however, including the number of detox beds for those who are seeking treatment for drug and alcohol issues.

One of the city’s goals was to curb calls to police about homeless-related disturbances. Between March 2009 and February 2010, a total of 2,137 calls were made, citywide, reporting homeless disturbances.

Noozhawk assembled the nearby map, charting the eight police districts with the highest calls for service. Readers will see the total number of calls for the year in each of those districts, as well as a monthly breakdown of the calls.

Click here to read Noozhawk’s investigation article.

