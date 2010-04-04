Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Presents Its Class of 2010

18 seniors amass 4,157 hours of volunteer time in mother-daughter philanthropic organization

By Carol Ann Mayner | April 4, 2010 | 10:28 p.m.

National Charity League of Santa Barbara will introduce its Class of 2010 at NCL’s Senior Presentation, a private ceremony and fashion show, on April 24 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The 18 seniors have collectively volunteered 4,157 hours during their six years in the mother-daughter philanthropic organization.

The class of 2010 includes:

» Shelby Abkin, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Pam Scott and Joe Abkin

» Annabelle Butash, Laguna Blanca School, daughter of Susannah Rake and Adrian Butash

» Anjali Daniels, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Lisa and Brent Daniels

» Holly Emerson, San Marcos High, daughter of Nancy and Jim Emerson

» Lauren Fausset, San Marcos High, daughter of Carole Fausset and Tom Fausset

» Olivia Ghersen, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Nicola and Cliff Ghersen

» Alexandra Goodman, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Joani Radditz and Lindsey Goodman

» Hanna Grokenberger, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Trina and David Grokenberger

» Kiki Katsev, San Marcos High, daughter of Nina and Doug Katsev

» Elizabeth Langhorne, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Sofie and Charles Langhorne

» Brenna Linehan, Bishop Diego High, daughter of Kristin Linehan and Mark Linehan

» Kirsten Macfadyen, Laguna Blanca, daughter of Missy and Bill Macfadyen

» Megan McAlister, Laguna Blanca, daughter of Mari and Patrick McAlister

» Jana McIntyre, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Lana and John McIntyre

» Sara Van Valkenburgh, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Erin and Web Van Valkenburgh

» Amanda Wilson, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Dina and Doug Wilson

» Sarah Wrench, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kathryn and John Wrench

» Shelby Zylstra, San Marcos High, daughter of Patty and Doug Zylstra

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 235 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Carol Ann Mayner is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

