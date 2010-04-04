National Charity League Presents Its Class of 2010

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 235 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

The 18 seniors have collectively volunteered 4,157 hours during their six years in the mother-daughter philanthropic organization.

National Charity League of Santa Barbara will introduce its Class of 2010 at NCL’s Senior Presentation, a private ceremony and fashion show, on April 24 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort .

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >