National Charity League Presents Its Class of 2010

National Charity League of Santa Barbara will introduce its Class of 2010 at NCL’s Senior Presentation, a private ceremony and fashion show, on April 24 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.
The 18 seniors have collectively volunteered 4,157 hours during their six years in the mother-daughter philanthropic organization.
The class of 2010 includes:
» Shelby Abkin, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Pam Scott and Joe Abkin
» Annabelle Butash, Laguna Blanca School, daughter of Susannah Rake and Adrian Butash
» Anjali Daniels, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Lisa and Brent Daniels
» Holly Emerson, San Marcos High, daughter of Nancy and Jim Emerson
» Lauren Fausset, San Marcos High, daughter of Carole Fausset and Tom Fausset
» Olivia Ghersen, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Nicola and Cliff Ghersen
» Alexandra Goodman, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Joani Radditz and Lindsey Goodman
» Hanna Grokenberger, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Trina and David Grokenberger
» Kiki Katsev, San Marcos High, daughter of Nina and Doug Katsev
» Elizabeth Langhorne, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Sofie and Charles Langhorne
» Brenna Linehan, Bishop Diego High, daughter of Kristin Linehan and Mark Linehan
» Kirsten Macfadyen, Laguna Blanca, daughter of Missy and Bill Macfadyen
» Megan McAlister, Laguna Blanca, daughter of Mari and Patrick McAlister
» Jana McIntyre, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Lana and John McIntyre
» Sara Van Valkenburgh, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Erin and Web Van Valkenburgh
» Amanda Wilson, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Dina and Doug Wilson
» Sarah Wrench, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kathryn and John Wrench
» Shelby Zylstra, San Marcos High, daughter of Patty and Doug Zylstra
National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 235 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.
— Carol Ann Mayner is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.