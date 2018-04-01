Anthony Grumbine Leads Walking Tour of Downtown Santa Barbara

The next 'Walking Wednesday,' sponsored through COAST, will be April 27

Last Wednesday, March 30, was the kickoff of COAST’s “Walking Wednesdays,” a monthly walking tour around Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by Santa Barbara Walks, a program of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation, the walk is joined by newcomers and members of COAST alike.

Every month has a different theme and speaker, and architect Anthony Grumbine of Harrison Design Associates led March’s walk.

Grumbine, who has led walks in the past, hosted a fun, diverting tour around downtown Santa Barbara. He highlighted the unique architectural history about historical buildings of downtown, including The Arlington Theatre, Trinity Episcopal Church and Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Walking Wednesdays meets every fourth Wednesday of the month. The next walk will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27. The location is still to be determined, but email Caitlin Carlson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here for more information. Also feel free to email Carlson with suggestions for walks or to lead a walk.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.