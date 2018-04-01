Driver in Fatal Big-Rig Crash Pleads Not Guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter

Joaquin Morales faces charges of plowing into a home, killing a family of three, after losing control of his brakes on Highway 154

A big-rig truck driver facing charges of vehicular manslaughter pleaded not guilty Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Joaquin Garcia Morales was driving a tractor-trailer carrying gravel when it crashed into a home near the Hope Ranch Inn last summer, killing a family of three.

Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco; and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, a Franklin Elementary School third-grader, died Aug. 24, 2010, after Morales lost control of his brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass and plowed into the family’s house at 4119 State St.

Morales is facing three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, and his next court date will be May 4 for a preliminary hearing setting.

“It’s a tragic accident,” said Mark Pachowicz, Morales’ attorney. “It’s a tragedy, period.”

Prosecutor Stephen Wagner has been assigned to the case with Senior Deputy District Attorney Arnie Tolks.

Details emerged after the crash that Morales had a history of driving citations, and that the truck had brake problems even before leaving the Santa Ynez Valley quarry where it picked up a load that brought the weight of the truck to 80,000 pounds. The accident prompted discussion about Highway 154 safety, and county officials voted in January to pursue legislation that would subject trucks carrying freight on the highway to restrictions.

