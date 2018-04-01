Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra to Flex Its Strings for ‘Spring Fling’

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will perform its “Spring String Fling” at 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 5, in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct, with brilliant violinist Saeka Matsuyama appearing as soloist.

The program includes Jacques Ibert’s Divertissment (1930); Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 in D-Major, Opus 25 (“Classical”); Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Opus 11a; and Jean Sibelius’ Concerto in D-Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 47 (1904) — featuring Matsuyama.

Ibert’s Divertissement was adapted from the incidental music he wrote for a production of Eugène Marin Labiche’s comedy The Italian Straw Hat. (Labiche was one of those 19th century playwrights, such as Georges Feydeau and Maurice Maeterlinck, whose works were wildly popular in their times and are now virtually unknown to the general public, although the titles of some of their plays — Pots of Money, Pelleas et Melisande and Hotel Paradiso — linger on in our collective memory like the stone heads of Easter Island.)

Ibert’s score mirrors perfectly the giddy pace and comic misunderstandings of Labiche’s play, and the suite he made from it, which he retitled Divertissement, is one of his most popular works.

Prokofiev threw a curveball to the musicologists when he called it his “Classical” symphony, reminding me once again of the truth of my favorite line by the Underground Grammarian (Richard Mitchell): “The power of language is so great that it can call things into existence simply through naming them.” To be sure, the composer was rather ostentatiously adhering to the rules of 18th century symphonic form — mainly to get himself under control, as he later told a friend — but compare the music to his later ballets such as Romeo and Juliet and Cinderella or his 2nd Violin Concerto and he seems, in this symphony, to be finding his true voice for the first time. And guess what? He’s a romantic.

In the days of intellectual upheaval before World War I, T.E. Hulme wrote that “the first attempt to formulate a different attitude (is) always a return to archaism.”

In a similar vein, it’s useless for musicologists to remind us that Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings is “actually” an austere exercise in 16th century polyphony — we who listen to it with tears in our eyes know what it’s really about.

The Sibelius Violin Concerto missed by five years being a work of the 19th century — to which, harmonically, it belongs. It is, in fact, a perfect illustration of Constant Lambert’s observation that a composer (he was a tremendous fan of Sibelius) could be as revolutionary as he wished in matters of form, so long as he was an harmonic reactionary. This concerto is a sprawling, all but formless work, but its lush, romantic harmonies and long, compelling melodic lines carry us along without a thought of the sonata-allegro imperatives.

Tickets to this concert ($39, $44) are available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

