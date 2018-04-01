Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Get in the Swing with Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival

More than a dozen ensembles from Southern California will join forces April 16

By Jeff Wing, Noozhawk Contributor | April 4, 2011 | 3:59 p.m.

Eat, drink and swing beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 when Santa Barbara High School will host its 20th Annual Jazz Festival.

Amid the spring sunshine, great vibes and fantastic edible fare, more than a dozen highly polished jazz outfits from schools all over Southern California will compete and join forces. From heart-stopping ballads to full-bore swing, the Santa Barbara High School Theater will be filled with gorgeous jazz, passionately performed by some of tomorrow’s musical greats.

Delicious (and enormous) tri-tip barbecue sandwiches will be for sale.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children age 10 or younger with adult admission. Admission is for all the day’s performances and the afternoon special concert. Food sold separately.

This year the SBHS Jazz Festival will feature afternoon performances by SBCC big bands Good Times, Lunch Break and Monday Madness, and will also include stirring performances by Santa Barbara High School’s Jazz Quintet, Jazz Quarter and Advanced Jazz Band.

Come on out to support the arts, youth, musical passion, jazz and life.

For more information on the festival, click here or contact SBHS Band Director Charles Ortega at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.966.9101 x252.

— Jeff Wing is a Noozhawk contributor covering the arts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 