Get in the Swing with Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival

More than a dozen ensembles from Southern California will join forces April 16

Eat, drink and swing beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 when Santa Barbara High School will host its 20th Annual Jazz Festival.

Amid the spring sunshine, great vibes and fantastic edible fare, more than a dozen highly polished jazz outfits from schools all over Southern California will compete and join forces. From heart-stopping ballads to full-bore swing, the Santa Barbara High School Theater will be filled with gorgeous jazz, passionately performed by some of tomorrow’s musical greats.

Delicious (and enormous) tri-tip barbecue sandwiches will be for sale.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children age 10 or younger with adult admission. Admission is for all the day’s performances and the afternoon special concert. Food sold separately.

This year the SBHS Jazz Festival will feature afternoon performances by SBCC big bands Good Times, Lunch Break and Monday Madness, and will also include stirring performances by Santa Barbara High School’s Jazz Quintet, Jazz Quarter and Advanced Jazz Band.

Come on out to support the arts, youth, musical passion, jazz and life.

For more information on the festival, click here or contact SBHS Band Director Charles Ortega at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.966.9101 x252.

— Jeff Wing is a Noozhawk contributor covering the arts.