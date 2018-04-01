Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Hearing Set in Farr vs. Pappas Case Over Attorney’s Fees

Supervisor Doreen Farr sued Steve Pappas after he challenged 2008 election results

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 4, 2011 | 9:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne set a June 14 hearing date in the case regarding legal fees between county Supervisor Doreen Farr and Steve Pappas, who lost the 2008 election to her by 806 votes.

Pappas contested the election results and the case was thrown out in March 2009 by Judge William McLafferty, who died in January 2010. Pappas later lost an appeal, and Farr sued him for attorney’s fees.

On Monday, attorneys appeared in court to set a hearing date regarding discovery for that case.

“The parties take a very different view on the sufficiency of what has been produced to date,” Sterne said.

Pappas’ counsel estimated it would need hours for the hearing, perhaps including some testimony, while Farr’s attorney estimated needing about 10 minutes. The hearing is set for the entire morning of June 14 in Department 5.

