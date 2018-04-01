Santa Barbara Foundation to Honor Students for Academic Achievement

The Santa Barbara Foundation will honor 18 local students on Thursday for their exceptional academic achievement.

Fleischmann/Spaulding Awards will be given to students who have shown a strong record of academic achievement, outstanding leadership and community service.

Recipients receive $2,000 toward their college education and an additional $500 for the nonprofit of their choice. The Fleishmann Award was named after the foundation’s founder, Max Fleischmann.

“This allows them to reward others while expanding their philanthropic footprint, inspiring the next generation of philanthropists,” according to a news release issued by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The candidate with the highest rating also will receive the Edward Spaulding Award and an additional $1,000. It is named in honor of Edward Spaulding, the first executive director of the foundation.

The presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala St., Suite 200. Santa Barbara Foundation President and CEO Ron Gallo, Board of Trustees chairwoman Judy Frost and Vicki Wedmore, director of student programs for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, will speak.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.