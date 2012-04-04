Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

All Aboard for PARC Foundation’s Sunset Cruise

Proceeds from the May 4 event will support the foundation and the Healthy Options for Teens Safe Summer for Kids Scholarship Fund

By Patty Clarke for the PARC Foundation | April 4, 2012 | 10:30 p.m.

The PARC Foundation, in support of parks and recreation in the Santa Barbara area, will host its Second Annual Sunset Cruise aboard the Condor Express from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

The event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit the city Parks & Recreation Department’s Healthy Options for Teens Safe Summer for Kids Scholarship Fund and the PARC Foundation.

Participants will enjoy a fun and relaxing cruise along Santa Barbara’s spectacular coast aboard the Condor. Local wines will be featured, along with hors d’oeuvres created and served by participants in the Parks & Recreation Department’s Healthy Options for Teens Culinary Arts program.

The 12-week program, funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation, allows teens to explore a career in the food management industry, learn to cook healthy meals and participate in community service projects, gaining real-world experience.

The Parks & Recreation Department’s Safe Summer Fun for Kids program provides summer camp scholarships to more than 600 deserving children in the community. Through this program, they make new friends, acquire new skills, and enjoy a safe and fun summer camp experience.

The PARC Foundation wants to make sure that all children in Santa Barbara have an equal opportunity for summer activities, and the Sunset Cruise is a way to help make this dream come true. All aboard!

Tickets are $75 per person and are available in advance by calling 805.280.9799.

— Patty Clarke is the manager of the PARC Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 