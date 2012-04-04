All Aboard for PARC Foundation’s Sunset Cruise

Proceeds from the May 4 event will support the foundation and the Healthy Options for Teens Safe Summer for Kids Scholarship Fund

The PARC Foundation, in support of parks and recreation in the Santa Barbara area, will host its Second Annual Sunset Cruise aboard the Condor Express from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

The event is open to the public. Proceeds will benefit the city Parks & Recreation Department’s Healthy Options for Teens Safe Summer for Kids Scholarship Fund and the PARC Foundation.

Participants will enjoy a fun and relaxing cruise along Santa Barbara’s spectacular coast aboard the Condor. Local wines will be featured, along with hors d’oeuvres created and served by participants in the Parks & Recreation Department’s Healthy Options for Teens Culinary Arts program.

The 12-week program, funded by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation, allows teens to explore a career in the food management industry, learn to cook healthy meals and participate in community service projects, gaining real-world experience.

The Parks & Recreation Department’s Safe Summer Fun for Kids program provides summer camp scholarships to more than 600 deserving children in the community. Through this program, they make new friends, acquire new skills, and enjoy a safe and fun summer camp experience.

The PARC Foundation wants to make sure that all children in Santa Barbara have an equal opportunity for summer activities, and the Sunset Cruise is a way to help make this dream come true. All aboard!

Tickets are $75 per person and are available in advance by calling 805.280.9799.

— Patty Clarke is the manager of the PARC Foundation.