Assistance League to Loan Out Prom Dresses for Free

Hundreds of dresses are available to Santa Barbara area girls, regardless of economic need

Starting April 14, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara will transform one of its buildings into a magical boutique for all high school girls wishing to borrow a dress for the senior prom.

More than 600 prom dresses will be available for loan to all girls attending high school proms in the greater Santa Barbara area, regardless of economic need. Bring your school ID.

There will be new and almost new dresses in all sizes, many from award-winning designers such as Jessica McClintock, Jovani and Marc Jacobs.

The Prom Dress Boutique will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (April 14, 21 and 28 and May 5 and 12) and from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays (April 18 and 25 and May 2 and 9).

The boutique will be located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road (off Las Positas).

— Susan Chapman represents the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.