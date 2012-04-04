County Launches Audit of Defunct Lompoc Housing Group

Officials want to ensure contributions were spent appropriately by the Lompoc Housing & Community Development Corporation

Santa Barbara County is working on a forensic audit of finances from the defunct Lompoc Housing & Community Development Corporation to account for every penny the county gave it.

With the organization’s dissolution and last-minute shelter closures, the Lompoc community scrambled to reopen both the Marks House and Bridgehouse shelters. The county accepted the deed-in-lieu of foreclosure option for Bridgehouse, a 50-bed facility, and signed a contract with Good Samaritan Shelter to operate it until a more permanent solution can be found.

Both shelters are now open, and Good Samaritan threw Bridgehouse a “shower” on Saturday for people to donate toiletries, clothing and other basic necessities.

In accepting the deed, even temporarily, the county Board of Supervisors ordered staff to audit the LHCDC and track county funding to ensure it was spent appropriately and legally, according to Auditor-Controller Bob Geis. He said county contributions to the LHCDC came mostly from housing and community development, health care services and mental health departments.

Though the LHCDC apparently has no employees and all of its records are in storage, the group has obtained legal counsel, and county officials say they have experienced some resistance with obtaining records.

“They say they’re going to (cooperate), that they brought back people to work unpaid and get us access, but it’s probably been three weeks or so with correspondence back and forth and they wanted to limit some of our access,” Geis said. “We’ve been pushing back and saying we need access.”

It’s unclear what the internal audit will reveal, even once the records are in hand, since the agency hasn’t produced any financial statements since 2006.

“We’ll have our hands full with that one,” Geis said.

The Lompoc City Council expressed interest in joining the county’s audit, the Lompoc Record reported, and the county is discussing whether it can expand the audit to include city money given to the LHCDC.

