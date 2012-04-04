Canary Hotel Serving Easter Brunch on the Rooftop

Head to The Perch on Sunday for breakfast favorites, decadent desserts and festive entertainment

Make your way to Kimpton’s Canary Hotel for a festive buffet brunch this Easter on the rooftop terrace, The Perch.

Indulge in a selection of fresh seafood, savory salads and breakfast favorites, including eggs Benedict and customized omelets and waffles.

Guests can stop by the carving station for traditional spiral cut ham and roasted turkey and select from entrees including oregano dusted leg of lamb and lemon baked local halibut for a full range of tastes.

To top off the decadence, an assortment of desserts such as mini cupcakes, chocolate cake and petit fours will also be served.

For Easter entertainment, guests can enjoy live music by Santa Barbara’s popular jazz group, Ulysses S. Jasz, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $65 per person.

For more information or to make reservations, click here or call 805.884.0300. The Canary Hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.