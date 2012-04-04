Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Chuck Klein Joins Hillside House Board of Directors

He brings project management expertise at a critical time for the Santa Barbara nonprofit

By Pam Flynt Tambo for Hillside House | April 4, 2012 | 6:27 p.m.

Chuck Klein has joined the Board of Directors of Hillside House, and it could not have happened at a more significant moment in the nonprofit’s growth.

Chuck Klein
Chuck Klein

Hillside House, a residential facility and therapeutic learning center serving 59 people with developmental disabilities, is working on a plan to develop its 23 acres into a diverse neighborhood, creating 121 new residential units as well as a new central administration and services building for Hillside House clients.

Klein brings extensive experience in project management, having guided major building projects for numerous nonprofits, particularly those in the field of developmental disabilities.

The Community Plan

For many years now, Hillside House has been hard at work creating its Community Plan. At the heart of the Community Plan is a need to provide a more integrated and independent living environment for Hillside House residents, as mandated by newer state policies. The current facility has aged significantly and requires costly and repeated repairs that the nonprofit can ill afford. A new facility is needed in order to continue to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the 59 people who depend on Hillside House for their day-to-day survival and for therapeutic, educational and enrichment programs that help them to live meaningful lives.

Current state policies aim to move people with disabilities out of institutional settings such as Hillside House’s current facility into smaller homes that are integrated into the community. Hillside House’s Community Plan would accomplish this, creating its own mixed-income, mixed-abilities neighborhood, while also providing affordable housing for Santa Barbara residents and helping to provide for Hillside House’s long-term financial stability, a need that has become more urgent with recent Medi-Cal cuts.

The plan also calls for the restoration of Arroyo Burro Creek, the long-term preservation of open space, the creation of a public trail on the property, and the creation of a secondary emergency access to and from Hidden Valley. This plan, which has been many years in the design phase, will soon be reviewed for approval by the city Planning Commission and City Council.

Chuck Klein

After a number of years managing construction projects for major corporations, Klein was looking for a way to use his skills to make a difference for people in need.

For 12 years, he served as national director of project management for Devereux, a leading nonprofit in the disabilities field with campuses in 11 states. Klein developed strategic master plans for the expanded use of these 30- to 40-acre campuses in order to provide optimal services to the developmentally disabled, then hired architects and engineers and managed the construction projects.

While at Devereux he came to know Pam Flynt Tambo, executive director of Hillside House, as well as others who are now on the staff or board of Hillside House. He also has collaborated as principle project manager with Princeton University and Eden Autism Services in building a 40,000-square-foot laboratory school for autism and community-based work training centers in Princeton, N.J.

Klein said he was drawn to volunteer for the board and offer his project management background because of Hillside House’s “terrific mission” and the “incredible opportunity” that the Hillside House Community Plan presents.

“This exciting and important project has the real potential to become a model for other California nonprofits in the disabilities field, offering high quality and unique programs delivered in innovative and sustainable facilities,” he said.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Klein and his wife are outdoor enthusiasts, enjoying hiking, biking and kayaking, as well as collecting Japanese antiques. Klein has taught graduate level courses at Antioch University in organizational theory, team development and project management.

“We are so grateful that Chuck is donating his time and expertise to Hillside House at this exciting time in our development,” Flynt Tambo said. “He will be invaluable to us as we move forward towards helping our residents live fuller, more rewarding lives.”

— Pam Flynt Tambo is executive director of Hillside House.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 