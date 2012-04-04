David Odell: MedBridge Committed to Being Environmental Steward

At its core, MedBridge is about serving. In the same way MedBridge exists to serve surgeons, specialists and ASC staff, our organization thinks creatively and strategically about bettering the community around us.

At MedBridge, we understand there’s more to life than turning a profit; our employees and clients also care deeply about the environment, the community, the under-privileged and under-served.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at MedBridge goes beyond charitable giving. Our employees make a difference in our community by giving their time and talents.

For example, a dozen or so employees commit an hour and half each week to tutor and mentor at-risk junior high students. MedBridge supports this effort by including this as paid time during the work day.

We believe we are called to be stewards of this Earth and its resources. We have invested into technologies and products that significantly reduce our carbon footprint. MedBridge was recently awarded certification by the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County for these efforts, including the implementation of an alternative transportation program that provides incentives for “green” commuting.

The driving force behind our community engagement is a strong commitment to impact the world around us. While our CSR program includes neighborhood health clinics, homeless services and student athletics, our company has chosen to focus primarily on the environment and education. Preserving our planet and empowering our youth are two ideals that deeply compel us as an organization.

I am excited about the direction we are moving to fulfill our CSR goals and impact the world around us. We welcome your ideas and support along the way.

. . .

Green Certification

In December of 2010, MedBridge was officially certified through the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County. This recognition was the result of a yearlong effort to implement several policies and technologies that reduce corporate office’s consumption of paper goods, energy and water. Some of the improvements are highlighted below.

Alternative Transportation Program

MedBridge provides incentives to employees who choose “green” methods of transportation, including carpooling, walking and biking. More than 50 percent of the staff participates in the program each month.

Energy Efficiency

All lighting was replaced with energy-efficient T8 fixtures and bulbs, thus reducing energy consumption.

Water Conservation

Drip irrigation and rotating heads replaced traditional sprinkler heads, greatly reducing the amount of water needed for the landscape. In addition, a rain sensor was installed to save water.

Water Bottle Refill Stations

MedBridge, in conjunction with the Community Environmental Council, has installed water bottle refill stations at a local college and junior high school. These refill stations encourage the use of reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste. They also encourage a healthier lifestyle choice compared with consuming soda and other high-sugar drinks.

Click here for more information about the CEC’s Rethink the Drink program. Click here for more information about the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

— David Odell is president and CEO of MedBridge.