Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Top-Achieving Students

Marino Duarte Munoz, Zoe Sharp, Alexis Garcia and Karina Jougla named Students of the Month for April

By Kim Bish for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 | April 4, 2012 | 12:51 p.m.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for April.

Marino Duarte Munoz of San Marcos High School, Zoe Sharp of Dos Pueblos High School, Alexis Garcia of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Karina Jougla of Carpinteria High School are all members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. All were chosen by their school counselors for exceptional academic achievement and student leadership.

Marino Duarte Munoz, 4.0 GPA

Royal University Club (college prep)
John Phraener Creative Writing Award
Sheltered Theater Trophy for Excellence in Acting and Leadership
Outstanding English Language Acquisition Award
Royal Knights Choir; SMHS Link Crew Mentor; SMHS Registrar’s Assistant
More than 300 community service hours as Unity Shoppe food distribution coordinator

Zoe Sharp, 4.0 GPA

Plans to attend Cal Poly, SLO to obtain teaching credential, then UCSB master’s degree in audiology to become speech pathologist
Teacher for deaf and hearing impaired
Four-year member of DP cheerleading, captain 2011-12; Scholar Athlete Award for two years
DP Leadership, at-large commissioner
Youth for Direct Relief International, secretary
Volunteer at Adams Elementary School working with deaf and hard of hearing students

Alexis Garcia, 4.17 GPA

2012 Christian Service Award
Ambassador Scholarship for Global Leadership Connection
Four-year winner of Scholar Athlete Award
Member of Bishop Campus Ministry Team
Four-year participant in Bishop spring musicals; church choir and confirmation class teacher’s aide
Will be attending Loyola Marymount University majoring in business

Karina Jougla, 4.5 GPA

Accepted to Harvard University
National Merit Scholarship finalist
Junior Carpinterian of the Year, 2011
Girls Inc. National Lucille Miller Wright Scholar award
U.S. Senate Youth Program
Junior State of America Debate Society; chapter president, regional mayor, regional director of debate
United Nations Foundation Girl Up Campaign
Girls Inc. drama camp director
Chairwoman of Capps Congressional Youth Advisory Board
National Geographic JASON Project scientific research internship
Band (flute) co-drum major; choir, varsity tennis team
She is trying to decide among Harvard, Columbia and UC Berkeley and will major in international relations

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 