Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Top-Achieving Students

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has honored four top-achieving Students of the Month for April.
Marino Duarte Munoz of San Marcos High School, Zoe Sharp of Dos Pueblos High School, Alexis Garcia of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Karina Jougla of Carpinteria High School are all members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. All were chosen by their school counselors for exceptional academic achievement and student leadership.
Marino Duarte Munoz, 4.0 GPA
Royal University Club (college prep)
John Phraener Creative Writing Award
Sheltered Theater Trophy for Excellence in Acting and Leadership
Outstanding English Language Acquisition Award
Royal Knights Choir; SMHS Link Crew Mentor; SMHS Registrar’s Assistant
More than 300 community service hours as Unity Shoppe food distribution coordinator
Zoe Sharp, 4.0 GPA
Plans to attend Cal Poly, SLO to obtain teaching credential, then UCSB master’s degree in audiology to become speech pathologist
Teacher for deaf and hearing impaired
Four-year member of DP cheerleading, captain 2011-12; Scholar Athlete Award for two years
DP Leadership, at-large commissioner
Youth for Direct Relief International, secretary
Volunteer at Adams Elementary School working with deaf and hard of hearing students
Alexis Garcia, 4.17 GPA
2012 Christian Service Award
Ambassador Scholarship for Global Leadership Connection
Four-year winner of Scholar Athlete Award
Member of Bishop Campus Ministry Team
Four-year participant in Bishop spring musicals; church choir and confirmation class teacher’s aide
Will be attending Loyola Marymount University majoring in business
Karina Jougla, 4.5 GPA
Accepted to Harvard University
National Merit Scholarship finalist
Junior Carpinterian of the Year, 2011
Girls Inc. National Lucille Miller Wright Scholar award
U.S. Senate Youth Program
Junior State of America Debate Society; chapter president, regional mayor, regional director of debate
United Nations Foundation Girl Up Campaign
Girls Inc. drama camp director
Chairwoman of Capps Congressional Youth Advisory Board
National Geographic JASON Project scientific research internship
Band (flute) co-drum major; choir, varsity tennis team
She is trying to decide among Harvard, Columbia and UC Berkeley and will major in international relations
— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.