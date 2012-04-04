Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:05 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

PTA Hosting ‘Moonlight Over Monroe’ Benefit Auction

Live and silent auctions at the April 28 event will raise funds for school programs

By Alison Jordan for the Monroe Elementary School PTA | April 4, 2012 | 10:57 a.m.

The Monroe Elementary School PTA will be hosting “Moonlight Over Monroe,” a live and silent auction, on Saturday, April 28 at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Event Center, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.

“The auction is our biggest fundraiser of the year, which raises the much-needed funds to bring programs to our school that wouldn’t otherwise be available — science, P.E., computers, art, assemblies, field trips and much more,” said Alison Jordan, PTA president.

There will be both a silent and live auction, as well as live music by Spencer the Gardener, food and drinks, and special guest Marty Blum.

“This festive event is a happy break from traditional school fundraising — it allows parents and community members to get out and have fun while raising funds for the school and bringing home some great deals,” auction committee member Rechelle Ringer said. “We keep our entrance fee low, relying on our community partners to help cover the costs of the event.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Monroe Elementary School office, 431 Flora Vista in Santa Barbara, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community members interested in purchasing tickets can call the office at 805.966.7023. The cost of the ticket is $20 per person and includes a complimentary beverage, hors d’œuvres, and an evening of music and dancing.

This year’s partners include Drs. Tem and Joanne Gronquist, Rich Graphics, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Fastrack Bicycles, Prober Land Surveying, Kawasaki of Santa Barbara, Ibiza Hair Design, Landscapes by Davids, American Riviera Bank, Mike Richardson Realty and MarBorg Industries.

For more information, contact Jordan at 805.637.4583 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Alison Jordan is president of the Monroe Elementary School PTA.

