More Mesa Shores Hosting Celebration and Showing of Art, Science Exhibits

Sunday's fundraiser will benefit efforts to preserve More Mesa as open space

Please join your neighbors in the community of More Mesa Shores for a Celebration and Showing of Art and Science Exhibits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 20 in the backyards of MMS homeowners as a benefit to preserve More Mesa as open space.

All displays are by students in local schools, clubs and organizations, and local artists contributing their talents to support a grassroots effort.

The event will include refreshments, art displays and sales, visits to the Orchid Estate and Cal-Orchid, and docent-led nature tours throughout the day.

Tickets are $15 for adults ($25 for couples), $10 for seniors age 65 or older ($15 for senior couples) $10 for teens and students. Tickets are $8 each for groups of three or more. Children age 10 or younger get in free.

Proceeds will support the efforts of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition, a nonprofit organization.

More Mesa Shores is a community of 100 homes on the west edge of More Mesa. Take Highway 101 to Patterson Avenue, then south to the ocean bluffs. Signs will direct you to parking, where you can purchase tickets at manned tables.

For more information, call Bonnie Freeman at 805.683.1878.

— Bonnie Freeman represents More Mesa Shores.