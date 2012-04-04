Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Free Tickets Available for ‘Street Feat’ Event on Homelessness

Hear solutions to the crisis on April 12 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre

By Deborah Barnes for 'Street Feat' | April 4, 2012 | 4:53 p.m.

Worth Street Reach will present “Street Feat, Impossibly Possible: Empowering Our Homeless Population” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

Click here for free tickets.

Featured speakers include Eileen Richardson, who created a successful job program employing the homeless of Palo Alto and trained six other cities with her method. Meet her entire team and hear testimonies of their changed lives.

Also speaking will be Richard Lemieux, author of Breakfast at Sally’s. Lemieux was a wealthy businessman who lost it all and became homeless. He will talk about his life on the streets and back again.

Can we change our homeless crisis? Yes! Get your free ticket and join us to learn more.

— Deborah Barnes represents the “Street Feat” event.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 