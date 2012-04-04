Free Tickets Available for ‘Street Feat’ Event on Homelessness

Hear solutions to the crisis on April 12 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre

Worth Street Reach will present “Street Feat, Impossibly Possible: Empowering Our Homeless Population” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

Featured speakers include Eileen Richardson, who created a successful job program employing the homeless of Palo Alto and trained six other cities with her method. Meet her entire team and hear testimonies of their changed lives.

Also speaking will be Richard Lemieux, author of Breakfast at Sally’s. Lemieux was a wealthy businessman who lost it all and became homeless. He will talk about his life on the streets and back again.

Can we change our homeless crisis? Yes! Get your free ticket and join us to learn more.

— Deborah Barnes represents the “Street Feat” event.