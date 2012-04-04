Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Carol Pearson to Headline Women in Ministry Conference

'Awakening: Be Fully Who You Are' the focus of the May 4-6 event

By Shawne Mitchell for the La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center | April 4, 2012 | 7:22 p.m.

Carol Pearson, Ph.D., newly appointed president of Pacifica Graduate Institute, will be the featured speaker at the 12th Annual Women in Ministry Conference to be held May 4-6 at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center, 800 El Bosque Road in Santa Barbara.

Carol Pearson
Carol Pearson

The conference will run from 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 4 to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6.

Pearson leads the field of scholars who are exploring the power of archetypes to inspire individuals to experience life with deeper awareness. She is the author of the classic text, The Hero Within, and her latest book is The Transforming Leader.

The conference, titled “Awakening: Be Fully Who You Are,” is an opportunity to engage with Dr. Pearson to deeply experience the transformative practices to personal transformation and contribution.

“The heroic quest is about saying yes to yourself and in so doing, becoming more fully alive and more effective in the world,” she says.

Pearson describes her first influential bestseller as an operating manual for the psyche. She has said she wrote it for ordinary people who feel they could live extraordinary lives, and convincingly sets out to show how harnessing the power of mythic archetypes (for example, the Warrior, the Altruist) is a key to personal transformation.

The Hero Within is no learned treatise, but its sheer accessibility has made Jungian archetypal psychology understood by a popular audience.

For more information about the conference, call 805.969.5031.

— Shawne Mitchell represents the La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center.

 
