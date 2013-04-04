Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

American Heart Association Launching Healthy Futures Program in Santa Barbara

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | April 4, 2013 | 6:44 p.m.

The American Heart Association’s Healthy Futures Program will launch Friday to empower students and their families to make healthier lifestyle choices.

The first workshop will take place at Adams Elementary School from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

In Santa Barbara County, only 51.5 percent of children ages 2 to 11 and 16.9 percent of teens ages 12 to 17 ate the recommended five or more servings of fruit and vegetables daily. And, 64.8 percent of local children ate fast food one or more times per week, and 83.5 percent of teens ate it at least once per week.

The American Heart Association has joined forces with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, A-OK Program, local sponsors including Santa Ynez Chumash Band of Indians, Mentor Worldwide LLC., Montecito Bank & Trust and local schools to reach hundreds of students through the Healthy Futures Program.

The after-school program will consist of four one-hour interactive workshops and one parent session. Students will learn nutrition basics, including: how to read a food label, how to prepare healthy snacks, and how to make healthier choices when eating out.

The students will also be tasked with homework assignments that will engage their families in healthy activities. The parent session is designed to encourage parents to support their children as they make the changes needed to lead healthier lives.The American Heart Association will also provide children with a recycled tote bag to take home fresh vegetables from the Foodbank’s Kid’s Farmers Market Program, which will be part of the course. The award winning Kid’s Farmers Market provides fresh produce and nutrition education to low-income children and encourages active, healthy living.

Healthy Future Workshops

» Adams Elementary — 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., April 5, 12, 19 and 26

» Franklin Elementary— 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., April 5, 12, 19 and 26

» McKinley Elementary — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 5, 12, 19 and 26

» Cleveland Elementary — 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., April 5, 12, 19 and 26

For more information, call 805.963.8862.

— Belinda Gordillo is the director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 