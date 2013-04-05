Bill Macfadyen: Thanks to Google News, Alzheimer’s Disease Story Gets a Reader Workout

Tragic death of a high school basketball star close behind in NoozWeek's Top 5, along with a drug bust, layoffs at lynda.com and the latest on Target

What were you reading on Noozhawk this past week?

1. Exercise the Brain to Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton and I spend almost as much time discussing our site analytics as we do our news coverage. We also work closely with Jacques Habra and his crew at FirstClick on traffic strategies. But sometimes you just get lucky.

Such was the case April 1, when Google News picked up one of our articles on Alzheimer’s disease. The result was a burst of unique visitors at a time of day — late afternoon — when there’s typically a lull in traffic, just before our readers log back on to check the news before they head home from work.

And what was the message of the article? Exercise is the very best way to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, a so-far incurable disease.

According to Luciana Cramer of the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter, several new studies are indicating that exercise at midlife may reduce the odds of dementia in older adults by as much as 60 percent.

So what are you waiting for? Google News?

2. Passenger Dies After Being Thrown from Jeep on Highway 101

An 18-year-old Bakersfield high school senior died early March 30 after he was ejected from the Jeep in which he was a passenger and was struck by several vehicles on Highway 101 north of Santa Maria. According to the California Highway Patrol, not one of the motorists who ran over the victim bothered to stop to render aid or to even report the incident. Classy.

The CHP said the Jeep was traveling south on Highway 101 near the Highway 166 turnoff about 2:20 a.m. when the driver drifted into the dirt center divider, struck the guardrail and veered back to the pavement.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown onto the roadway, authorities said. An unknown number of vehicles hit him and kept on driving, the CHP reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were not injured, and the CHP said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the accident.

The Bakersfield Californian identified the victim as Derrick Duff Jr., a Highland High School basketball star who was traveling home from a spring break vacation with friends in Pismo Beach.

Duff’s mother, Valerie Mility, told the newspaper that the trip was her son’s first without his family.

“He loved basketball and girls and friends and having fun,” she said. “He was funny. He loved to dance. He never got into trouble.”

According to the Californian, Mility is a traveling nurse who moved her family to Bakersfield last year so she could take a job at a local hospital. It was Duff’s first year at Highland High, but he quickly became popular with other students and earned MVP?honors for the Scots’ basketball team. He was to graduate in June.

“We wanted to go to college,” Elijah Baier, one of Duff’s closest friends, told the Californian. “He planned on becoming a police officer and playing basketball.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP at 805.349.8728.

3. SBCC Student Arrested on Drug Charges

After what authorities said was a three-month investigation, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives pounced on an unsuspecting Santa Barbara City College student March 20, arresting the Isla Vista resident on an array of drug charges.

Joshua Steinhorn, 19, of Alamo, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. While serving a search warrant at his apartment, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said, detectives seized a pound of MDMA, a drug chemically consistent with ecstasy and known as “Molly.” She said the drugs had a street value of $45,000.

Steinhorn was released on his own recognizance March 29 and is due back in court April 25.

4. Lynda.com Lays Off 45 Employees in ‘Reorganization’

Carpinteria-based lynda.com has laid off 45 employees in a move a company spokesman described as a “reprioritization of financial resources.”

The privately held online-learning company made the cuts less than a month after announcing a $103 million equity investment from a trio of venture-capital firms.

Company spokesman David Glaubke told our Gina Potthoff that the layoffs were made in lynda.com’s Carpinteria, Calabasas and Ventura offices, as well as among remote staff.

“This realignment reflects our growth plans,” Glaubke said. “This year we’ve hired 30 people and the 2013 roadmap includes us hiring 50 more. Our reorganization is not related to market conditions or revenue, but rather making the best decisions for the long-term health of the company.”

5. Target Expected to Take a Step Forward in Quest for Goleta Store

Speculation that the South Coast might get its own Target store has generated plenty of excitement over the years, and news that the Minneapolis-based retailer is serious about a Goleta location ignited a reading spree March 30.

As our Gina Potthoff first reported, City of Goleta senior planner Scott Kolwitz said Target representatives have been in close contact with the city over an expected resubmission of an application to build a two-story, 164,800-square-foot podium store at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Way. The city said Target’s first pass was insufficient.

Target spokeswoman Anne Christensen declined to go into detail but she confirmed the company’s interest.

“The Santa Barbara area is a great market for Target and we continue to consider new opportunities to serve our guests there,” she said. “However, I currently do not have any information to share at this time.”

• • •

There were 58,186 people who read Noozhawk this past week. If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club by clicking here to make a donation online, or mail your check to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102.

» .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or market your business, organization, service or event.

» Subscribe to our free daily e-Bulletin.

» Like us on Facebook.

» Follow us on Twitter.

Please note that personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Bill Macfadyen is Noozhawk’s founder and publisher. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , follow him on Twitter: @noozhawk, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.