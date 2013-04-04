Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:17 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Deadline Is May 3 to Apply for Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury

By Liz Mendez for Santa Barbara County Superior Court | April 4, 2013 | 6:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Executive Officer Gary Blair has announced that the court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2013-14 Civil Grand Jury.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a citizen of the United States, be age 18 or older, be of character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some of the principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one year commencing July 1 through June 30 and usually involves about 25 hours per week. There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is an enormous sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2013-14 Grand Jury can be obtained by clicking here, or from the court’s Jury Services office during regular business hours in Santa Barbara at 805.882.4530 or Santa Maria at 805.614.6464.

The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, May 3 to Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The new Grand Jury will begin July 1 and serve through June 30, 2014.

— Liz Mendez is a Jury Services supervisor for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

 

