DP Alumna Fiona Georgakis Selected as Senior Marshal at Columbia University

Fiona Georgakis, a 2009 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, has been selected as a senior marshal at Columbia University.

It is an honor bestowed upon members of the graduating class who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their academics and extracurricular activities as a student at Columbia University.

Senior marshals are worthy of recognition for their personal achievements and for demonstrating what it means to “be a Columbian.”

They are nominated by fellow graduating students, faculty, staff and administrators. It is one of the highest honors a graduating student from Columbia can receive.

Georgakis, a biology major, was involved in numerous extracurricular activities at Columbia, serving as a board member on the Columbia University Performing Arts League and producing the 116th Varsity Show as well as numerous other shows.

— Peter Georgakis is Fiona’s proud father.