Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:23 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

PARC Foundation’s ‘Magic on the Urban Wine Trail’ to Benefit Youth Programs

By Judith McCaffrey for the City of Santa Barbara | April 4, 2013 | 12:39 p.m.

The PARC Foundation’s benefit “Magic on the Urban Wine Trail” promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of wine tasting, magic with strolling magician Mark Collier, a raffle and great silent auction.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Appetizers will be created and served by teens in the city’s Culinary Arts program. Proceeds from the benefit will support the Parks & Recreation camp scholarship fund for underprivileged children and the culinary arts program.

Participating wineries include Carr, Grassini, Jaffurs, Pali, Santa Barbara, Silver, Summerland and Whitcraft.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or by call 805.897.1946.

The Parks & Recreation Community (PARC) Foundation supports the work of the city Parks & Recreation Department by promoting, preserving and enhancing parks, recreation programs and open space in Santa Barbara for the enjoyment, appreciation and improved quality of life for present and future generations.

PARC thanks presenting sponsor Mission Linen Supply and HUB International, Montecito Bank & Trust, Bryant & Sons, LTD, .MarBorg Industries and Casa Magazine for their sponsorship of this event.

For more information, call recreation programs manager Judith McCaffrey at 805.897.1946.

— Judith McCaffrey is the recreation programs manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 