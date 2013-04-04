PARC Foundation’s ‘Magic on the Urban Wine Trail’ to Benefit Youth Programs

The PARC Foundation’s benefit “Magic on the Urban Wine Trail” promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of wine tasting, magic with strolling magician Mark Collier, a raffle and great silent auction.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Appetizers will be created and served by teens in the city’s Culinary Arts program. Proceeds from the benefit will support the Parks & Recreation camp scholarship fund for underprivileged children and the culinary arts program.

Participating wineries include Carr, Grassini, Jaffurs, Pali, Santa Barbara, Silver, Summerland and Whitcraft.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here or by call 805.897.1946.

The Parks & Recreation Community (PARC) Foundation supports the work of the city Parks & Recreation Department by promoting, preserving and enhancing parks, recreation programs and open space in Santa Barbara for the enjoyment, appreciation and improved quality of life for present and future generations.

PARC thanks presenting sponsor Mission Linen Supply and HUB International, Montecito Bank & Trust, Bryant & Sons, LTD, .MarBorg Industries and Casa Magazine for their sponsorship of this event.

For more information, call recreation programs manager Judith McCaffrey at 805.897.1946.

— Judith McCaffrey is the recreation programs manager for the City of Santa Barbara.