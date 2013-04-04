Local Seniors to Showcase Their ‘Talent’ on Saturday in Benefit for CSA

Nearly 100 local singers, dancers, comedians and musicians will inspire audience members to live life to the fullest, when they show off their talents on Saturday at the “Seniors Have Talent” production benefiting the Center for Successful Aging, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St.

“The Center for Successful Aging promotes the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors and their families, and this weekend they will be providing a platform for the elderly to strut their stuff, while undoubtedly changing the opinions many have of today’s seniors,” CSA board president Bobbi Kroot said.

Of the more than 20 acts featured in the two-hour set are self-taught singer and guitarist Marie Parks, 90-year-old Julliard-trained pianist Florence Katz, comedienne Louise Palanker, the Girls Nite Out singing quartet and two full-scale musical productions by the Santa Barbara Silver Follies.

Rod Lathim, who is directing the show, says he was impressed with the breadth of talent in the community. Lathim is well known for his many local productions, including last fall’s Food Confessions, GLEE at The Luke and his other upcoming project Unfinished Business, which will appear May 9-12 at the Lobero.

Catherine Remak, co-host of the popular KLITE program “Gary and Catherine in the Morning,” will serve as mistress of ceremonies — and rumor has it that she and Lathim have a few surprises planned!

The Seniors Have Talent show is a fundraiser for the Center for Successful Aging, and proceeds will support its services to the elderly in Santa Barbara, which include daily phone calls, in-home visits and senior peer counseling sessions for adults age 50 or older.

All of CSA’s services are provided free of charge, so the Seniors Have Talent show makes people feel good, while doing good for the community.

Tickets are still available at $20 for general admission and $10 for children, and can be purchased by calling 877.837.8623 or clicking here. Tickets will also be available at the door.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Center for Successful Aging.