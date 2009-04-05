Art Show Will Feature Tibetan Photos, Artifacts

Opening reception will be April 22 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center

A special art exhibit at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center will offer rare photos from a 1932 expedition to Mount Konka and contemporary photos of Tibet and its artwork.

The opening reception will from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, and the exhibit will run through July 14.

At the reception will be two Tibetan guests, Gyalo Thondup, elder brother of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and Dr. Tashi Rabten, a graduate of the Tibetan Medical School in Lhasa, who is president of the International Medical Center and founder of the Tibetan Health Center in New York.

Also part of the exhibit will be photos taken by exiled monks of Drepung and artifacts and Thangkas, books and films.



For more information, contact the Center, 524 Chapala St., 805.957.1115, [email protected], or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org.