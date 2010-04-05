April Shower Expected to Clear Out by Midday Monday

It sure looked like it would rain most of Easter Sunday as a cold front worked its way ashore. By Sunday evening, an April shower was falling on the South Coast.

Early Monday, more than a half-inch of rain had been recorded across much of southern Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to taper off late Monday morning as strong gusty winds drive it eastward. The weather service warned of a high risk of rip currents off all local beaches.

Monday’s temperatures are only expected to reach the low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Breezy conditions are likely, with southwest winds of up to 22 mph becoming north northwest. Gusts as high as 30 mph are possible, the weather service said.

Tuesday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s, and the rest of the week should see similar conditions.

